Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 17 accused opposition parties of misleading people by raising concerns over democracy ahead of the upcoming urban local body elections.

In a post on X, Saha said the opposition was staging sit-ins before the Election Commission after losing public support and fearing defeat in the polls.

Referring to the Left's tenure in the state, he alleged that Tripura had witnessed political violence, killings and suppression of democratic rights during that period. He specifically mentioned Khowai as one of the areas affected by political violence.

Saha made the remarks while addressing an election rally in support of BJP-nominated candidates for the Khowai Municipal Council elections. He appealed to voters to support the BJP, claiming that people had not forgotten the alleged violence of the past.