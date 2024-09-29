Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, September 29 accused the opposition parties, CPIM and Congress, of fostering superstitions during their years in power. Speaking at a public event, Saha claimed that these parties failed to bring development to the state and relied on misleading the people.

Highlighting the BJP's rise, Saha stated, "A time will come when there will be no alternative to the BJP. Our party works for the people and development. For 35 years, CPIM’s rule was filled with superstition, and Congress did the same. The opposition has lost the support of the people. The BJP now has nearly 6 lakh members, and if we mobilise, they will be nowhere."

Saha pointed out that during critical times like floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP workers, MLAs, and ministers were actively helping the public, unlike the opposition, which he claimed only appeared later to criticise the ruling government.

He also reflected on the violence that occurred during the CPIM and Congress regimes, stating, "The state witnessed massive violence during their eras. We will not forget those chapters. Our focus remains on the state's development."

Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly through the "Mann Ki Baat" programme, describing it as a unique way of connecting with common people. He noted that no other leader engages with citizens in the same manner.

"Since 2014, 'Mann Ki Baat' has provided valuable lessons. PM Modi recently extended his wishes for Durga Puja and Diwali, encouraging us to live in peace. He is our Pradhan Sevak, and we follow his directives, starting with initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Swachh Tripura. We must keep our areas clean and focus on positive things, as PM Modi always emphasises," Saha added.