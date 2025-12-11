Tripura CM accuses rival parties of attempting to disrupt peace, warns of strict action

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 11 sharpened his political attack on rival parties, alleging that certain groups are intentionally attempting to disrupt peace in the state to tarnish the BJP-led government’s image.

Speaking at an organisational meeting in Sutarmura under the Charilam Assembly constituency of Sepahijala district, Saha said that these elements are resorting to “hooliganism” as they are “gradually losing public support.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are closely monitoring the situation. He revealed that the government is preparing a list of individuals allegedly involved in criminal or disruptive activities.

“Tripura has always been known as a peaceful state. But some forces are deliberately trying to provoke unrest to malign our reputation because their political relevance is shrinking,” Saha said. “They claimed that without their candidate in 2023, BJP would not return to power. But where were they in 2018 when BJP formed the government? It was PM Modi’s leadership and the people’s trust that brought us here.”

Saha accused CPI(M)-backed elements of infiltrating local political parties to destabilise the region, particularly in areas dominated by indigenous communities. He said that some vested interests are trying to mislead Janajati people despite the Centre and state implementing several welfare schemes for tribal communities.

Highlighting BJP’s commitment to tribal welfare, the Chief Minister recalled that the separate ministry for tribal affairs was established during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure and asserted that PM Modi has significantly expanded development initiatives in this sector.

Referring to past political violence, including attacks on BJP workers during the 2021 ADC polls, Dr. Saha said such actions will no longer be tolerated.

“We follow alliance protocols and are providing substantial funds to TTAADC. But those attempting communal instigation or using muscle power to achieve political gains should remember—the government will take strict legal action to ensure peace,” he warned.

Positioning BJP as the only party capable of delivering stability and development in Tripura, Saha urged people to reject divisive politics and join the BJP’s development-oriented approach.