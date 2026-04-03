Tripura CM accuses Tipra Motha of misleading voters ahead of ADC polls

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on April 3 launched a sharp attack on the Tipra Motha Party, accusing it of misleading voters with slogans such as “Thansa”, “Greater Tipraland” and “Puila Jati” ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Addressing a gathering at Kunjaram Para in Paharpur under the Natunbazar-Malbasa constituency, Saha alleged that the party was attempting to derive political advantage by “telling lies” and exploiting sentiments among tribal communities. “They only mislead the people by telling lies,” he said, adding that a BJP-led council would ensure “real development for the janajatis”.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid intensified campaigning for the ADC polls, where control of the tribal council remains a key political contest in the state.

Around 700 voters from 203 families joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the programme, in what party leaders described as a boost to its prospects in the tribal belt.

Saha also claimed that attempts to collaborate with Tipra Motha had failed due to inconsistent positions taken by the regional party. “We tried to move forward with this regional party… but they said one thing and then another,” he said, adding that the BJP had decided to contest independently.

Projecting confidence, he said the BJP was aiming to secure a majority in the 28-seat council. “If we form the government with 28 seats in ADC, you will see real development,” he stated, while rejecting allegations that the BJP had delayed Village Council elections. “We have said that the BJP is always ready for the VC elections,” he added.

Criticising the party’s flagship demand for Greater Tipraland, Saha questioned the clarity of its leadership. He alleged that the narrative lacked consistency and was being used to “confuse people”, claiming even its proponents were unclear about its scope.

Contrasting his government’s approach, Saha reiterated the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development under the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas,” a vision articulated by Narendra Modi. He said the government aimed to build “a new Tripura” with participation from all communities and stressed that “people want peace, not unrest”.

Raising governance concerns, Saha alleged irregularities in the utilisation of funds meant for the ADC, claiming that expenditure lacked proper certification. “There is only loot all around… You are cheating your people,” he said.

He further drew a comparison between Tipra Motha and the All India Trinamool Congress, accusing both of adopting similar political tactics. He appealed to young supporters of the regional party to join the BJP.

Senior leaders, including Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLA Ranjit Das and other party candidates, were present at the event.