Tripura CM addresses Janajati gathering in Unakoti; 215 join BJP

For years, innocent Janajati people in the state have been misled in the name of “Tipraland” and “Greater Tipraland,” Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 17, said while addressing a massive tribal gathering at Demdum in Unakoti district of Tripura.

He alleged that from positions of power in the ADC, development was reduced to a mockery and the aspirations of the people were ignored.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to building a “Viksit Tripura” in coordination with the ADC, the Chief Minister emphasised progress, unity, and inclusive development.

On the occasion, 215 voters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, further strengthening the party’s organisational base in the region.