30 retrenched teachers of Tripura were injured on September 26, 2022 while some had to be transported to hospital for treatment after complaining of breathing problems following scuffle with police during their ‘Vidhansabha Abhiyan’ when security forces issued mild lathi charge, burst tear gas shells and deployed water cannon to disperse the mob.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the house announced that very soon he would meet the delegation of 10323 school-teachers of Tripura.

Face by criticism raised by opposition leader Manik Sarkar and lone Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, the CM said that it is not that he or his government is anti-democratic and unwilling to speak with the retracted teachers.

He claimed earlier also on several occasions this government had spoken with them but today the assembly session is ongoing and there are several issues for discussion, moreover, there is nothing new in the case of the retrenched teachers and which is a very complicated matter known to all that the Supreme Court order is against them.

Though the Chief Minister did not mention any specific date for the meeting but informed that very soon he is going to meet the delegation of the retrenched teachers.

He added that the government shall look into the matter and already the Education Minister had assured them that maintaining all legal factors shall try to do something.

Saha viewed that no government want to put its subjects into suffering and these people are also from Tripura so why will he not meet them but not during the assembly.

On the role of the security forces the Chief Minister who also the Home Minister said that police in the line of its duty to protect law and order, like earlier occasions, had to use water cannons, lathi charge or tear gas shells.

Later Education Minister Ratanlal Nath informed the Chief Minister had directed the District Magistrate to give an appointment to the sacked teachers on September 26 or September 27.