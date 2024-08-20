Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee have embarked on a journey to New Delhi for a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They departed on Monday evening, joined by BJP Sangathan Mahamantri Ravindra Raju and Tripura BJP Prabhari Dr. Rajdeep Roy.

According to sources within the Tripura BJP, the delegation will engage in a series of discussions with senior BJP officials, culminating in a key meeting with Shah on Tuesday. The primary focus of their visit is the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, scheduled for September 3rd. The seat in question became vacant following Biplab Kumar Deb’s transition to the Lok Sabha.

"The primary agenda is to finalize the Rajya Sabha candidate," a BJP source confirmed. "Although the candidate has been decided, we are not ready to disclose their name yet. An announcement will likely be made tomorrow morning after the meeting."

In addition to selecting the Rajya Sabha candidate, the meeting is expected to address party strategies and organizational matters, underscoring the significance of the visit for Tripura’s political landscape.