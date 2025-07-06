Tripura CM announces awards, renaming of Agartala Town Hall in honour of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Marking the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday announced the institution of two new awards in the late leader’s honour. He also declared that the historic Agartala Town Hall will be renamed after Dr. Mukherjee and a marble statue will be installed in his memory.

Speaking at a commemorative event organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, the Chief Minister said, “We have decided that the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Award will be given on Teachers' Day to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their workplaces. Additionally, from next year, on his birth anniversary, the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Excellence Award will be conferred on individuals who have rendered outstanding service in social, political, national, or administrative fields.”

Dr. Saha underscored the relevance of Dr. Mukherjee’s ideals in today’s India and emphasized the need for future generations to study his life and contributions.

“His thoughts, principles, and ideals remain deeply relevant. We must continue to learn from his philosophy and work towards realizing his vision for the nation,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Dr. Saha drew parallels between the vision of Dr. Mukherjee and the government’s ongoing developmental initiatives.

“Since 2014, the country has witnessed significant socio-economic reforms. Prime Minister Modi is carrying forward the vision of great leaders like Dr. Mukherjee. Be it Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, or Sabka Prayas—the philosophy echoes the values Dr. Mukherjee stood for.”

Highlighting key national reforms, the Chief Minister mentioned the abolition of triple talaq as a landmark step in ensuring justice for Muslim women.

“The Prime Minister is strengthening India’s economic foundation while driving bold social reforms. The state government, too, is working in alignment with the Centre’s vision,” he added.

Dr. Saha reiterated that the current government is committed to ensuring last-mile delivery of benefits and services to every citizen.

“Good governance has been our priority, and we are determined to reach every household. Our approach is inspired by the idea of Akhand Bharat that Dr. Mukherjee advocated—building a unified and inclusive nation through social transformation", added Dr Saha.