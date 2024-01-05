On the first day of Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on January 5 announced a substantial increase in the MLA Area Development Fund.

Addressing the assembly, Dr. Saha announced that the current allocation for the MLA Area Development Scheme stands at Rs. 50 Lakhs per MLA per year, amounting to a total financial outlay of Rs. 30 crores for all 60 MLAs.



Proposing a noteworthy enhancement, he announced that the funds under this scheme would now be raised to Rs. 75 lakhs, signifying an additional allocation of Rs. 25 lakhs for each MLA.



“Consequently, the total annual allocation for all 60 MLAs is expected to reach Rs. 45 crores, requiring an additional Rs. 15 crores”, said Dr Saha.



Dr. Saha emphasized that this augmentation in funds is slated to take effect in the upcoming financial year, 2024-25.