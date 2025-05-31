Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 31, announced significant infrastructure development plans backed by an $85.4 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The sanctioned funds aim to give a major push to investment and industrial growth in Tripura.

Addressing delegates at a Stakeholder Consultation organised under the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region, CM Saha said the funding is being utilized to enhance power infrastructure, road connectivity, plug-and-play industrial facilities, warehousing, and more.

"This consultation, held in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER, aims to shape a strategic roadmap to position the Northeast as a leading investment destination. I welcome all participants and look forward to valuable insights that will inform our strategy report," he stated.

He informed that the High-Level Task Force has convened twice so far, with members offering key suggestions to guide investment efforts in the region.

“A six-month action plan has been finalized to draft a comprehensive roadmap for investment promotion. We are actively working on both short-term and long-term strategies across multiple sectors. With investment promotion agencies operational in most states, policy decisions will now be more streamlined and effective,” he said.

Citing the success of the recent Rising Northeast Investor Summit held on May 23–24, Dr. Saha revealed that Tripura alone secured 64 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15,823 crore.

"Earlier, in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER, Tripura had signed 184 MoUs with an investment potential of over Rs 15,000 crore through various roadshows, summits, and conclaves. More than 25 per cent of those MoUs have already been grounded. We are optimistic that such consistent efforts will yield substantial outcomes,” he added.

The Tripura CM highlighted that the Northeast’s diverse resources and state-specific niche sectors offer immense potential for targeted economic growth.

Reaffirming Tripura’s commitment to national development goals, he said, “We are actively contributing toward building a progressive and inclusive roadmap aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.”

He also pointed out that Tripura has successfully implemented all 387 reforms under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024 and is among the first states to pass the Tripura Jan Vishwas Ordinance 2025—an initiative to decriminalize outdated provisions and repeal obsolete laws.

"Guided by the Cabinet Secretariat’s Task Force on Deregulation, we are simplifying compliance frameworks across state laws and local regulations to ease doing business,” Saha said.

In a major policy shift, the chief minister also announced amendments to the Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Incentives Scheme 2022, introducing customized incentives for mega projects.

Highlighting plans for infrastructure expansion, he said, “The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) is executing an ambitious expansion plan that includes developing over 1,500 acres of new industrial zones, establishing sector-specific parks, and identifying land along key transport corridors to meet investor demand.”