Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced over Rs 242.55 crore in financial assistance for relief and development in Gandatwisa sub-division of Dhalai District on August 4.

During his visit, Saha met with residents and the family of Parameswar Reang, who was injured during an Ananda Mela on July 7 and died on July 12 at GB Pant Hospital. The incident led to attacks on homes and protests, prompting many to seek refuge in government relief camps.

Saha, accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, DGP (Int) Anurag, Home Secretary Pradip Chakraborty, Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed, and SP Avinash Rai, assessed the situation in Gandatwisa. “I have visited the affected areas and spoken with the victims and the deceased's family. This is a truly sad incident,” Saha said. “We have already provided assistance to the victims and the deceased's family.”

The chief minister detailed the assistance provided: Rs 6 lakh to the deceased's family with an additional Rs 4 lakh forthcoming, Rs 95,000 already transferred to 101 affected families with another Rs 2.05 lakh to follow, and compensation for property damage ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the extent of the damage. In total, Rs 1.14 crore has been disbursed, with an additional Rs 2.30 crore planned.

Saha also outlined development plans for Gandatwisa, including Rs 239 crore for infrastructure projects such as the Narayanpur Market, Gandatwisa Ambassa road, and cage farming at Dombur Lake.

Emphasising the need for peace for progress, Saha reaffirmed the state's commitment to development under Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas,' and warned of strict actions against those disrupting peace.