Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced Rs 100 crore for the establishment of a state-of-the-art eye hospital in the state.

Speaking at the World Health Day programme organised by the Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura in Agartala, CM Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure across the state.

“We are opening a dedicated Maternal and Child Clinic, and work is already in progress. Over Rs 150 crore has been received from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) for this project. Infrastructure development is underway, and the healthcare workforce will also be expanded,” he said.

Stressing the importance of preventive healthcare, the chief minister said, “Prevention is better than cure. If we remain alert and adopt a healthy lifestyle, we can avoid many diseases. Physical fitness is key to a disease-free life.”

He informed that the government has allocated Rs 100 crore in this year’s budget for the proposed eye hospital, which will be equipped with modern facilities. Additionally, more Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are being established across the state.

“With peace prevailing in Tripura, private hospitals and investors are now showing interest. We want everyone to stay healthy and happy. The state’s health sector is witnessing substantial development,” he said.

Touching upon the importance of awareness campaigns, CM Saha noted, “While many conduct rallies, the real purpose should be to promote health consciousness among the masses.”

He also stressed the need for lifestyle changes, citing the increasing number of premature deaths due to unhealthy habits. “We often advise others to live healthily, but fail to follow it ourselves. This has to change,” he urged.

CM Saha raised concern over the growing menace of drug addiction, particularly injectable drug use, which has led to a rise in HIV/AIDS cases. He called upon society to unite in the battle against drugs.

“Drug abuse is a major issue. We must eradicate it from Tripura. Everyone needs to come forward and contribute. The government is with the people. We are performing well on all parameters,” he said.

The chief minister further underlined the need to tackle child marriage, calling it a harmful practice with deep physical and psychological consequences.

“Our government is working on multiple fronts to ensure the well-being of every citizen,” he concluded.