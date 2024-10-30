Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a series of decisions aimed at improving the welfare of the state's paramilitary force, the Tripura State Rifles (TSR). During his visit to the 2nd Battalion TSR Camp in Mandwai, West Tripura, Saha highlighted the crucial role the TSR plays in maintaining the region's security.

"It's heartening to celebrate Deepawali together," he said. "The TSR was established on March 3, 1984, to meet security needs, especially during times when central armed forces were scarce. Since then, it has earned the people's trust, consistently addressing law and order issues and navigating the challenges of insurgency. The work TSR does is on par with that of paramilitary forces, operating with courage and unity."

CM Saha, who is also the state's Home Minister, praised the TSR's contributions, stating, "From border security to internal peace, TSR is essential. There was once a time when people were hesitant to visit the Northeast. Today, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, peace prevails, and TSR has played a vital role in combating terrorism. Whether it's addressing law and order, responding to disasters, securing VIPs and key infrastructures like industrial facilities and railway stations, managing check posts and border areas, or fighting against drugs, TSR is constantly at work."

The key measures announced by the Chief Minister include: