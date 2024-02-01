Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha hailed the interim budget 2024 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirming that it mirrors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision of a developed India by 2047.

Addressing the media on February 1, Dr. Saha underlined the budget's comprehensive approach, stating that it effectively addresses the needs of four crucial segments of the society: the poor, women, youth, and farmers.

"In this interim budget, we witness the embodiment of PM Modi’s vision and his goal of a Vikshit Bharat by 2047. PM Modi consistently stresses on the four pillars of our society, namely women, farmers, the poor, and youth. This budget is meticulously crafted with a laser focus on these aspects. I extend my gratitude to the Union Finance Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting this Guarantee Budget," he expressed.

Dr. Saha highlighted key initiatives outlined in the budget, including the ambitious plan to install 1 crore solar panels on houses to promote both power conservation and economic viability. Additionally, he applauded the inclusion of ASHA and Anganwadi workers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

"This is a significant development for us. The budget is commendable, addressing critical issues such as cervical cancer. Vaccination for girls aged 9-14 years is also included in the budget. Furthermore, the budget emphasizes tourism, contributing to the realization of PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047," he added.