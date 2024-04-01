Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha made a visit on Monday to Lembutali village in the Kamalasagar assembly constituency of Sepahijala District, which bore the brunt of a recent cyclone.

Dr. Saha's visit was marked by an assurance of comprehensive aid to the affected populace.

Accompanied by local administrative officials, he personally assessed the damage inflicted by the calamity. Engaging with affected families, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to extend necessary support during these trying times.

The cyclone, which struck the state in the early hours of Sunday, wreaked havoc on numerous households across its expanse.

Despite a hectic schedule owing to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Saha prioritized the visit to the affected areas, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

“There have been reports of damage in various parts of the state due to the cyclone. What I have seen on the news is just the tip of the iceberg. Not only here, but also in other parts of the state, many families have been affected. Many people have lost their houses. I have discussed with administrative officials and instructed them to utilize the Disaster Management fund to assist the victims. They have been directed to visit the affected areas and provide necessary assistance”, said Dr Saha urging everyone to stand by the affected families in this time of danger”, he added.