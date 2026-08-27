Tripura CM assures impartial probe into DGP’s death, says evidence will establish truth

Tripura Chief Minister and Home Minister Manik Saha on August 27 assured the state Assembly that the circumstances surrounding the death of DGP Anurag Dhankar would be investigated impartially and that all necessary legal measures would be taken to establish the truth.

Making a statement in the Assembly, Saha said the government would not proceed on the basis of assumptions or speculation. He said the facts would be established through evidence, forensic findings and other relevant information gathered during the investigation.

According to Saha, the DGP’s body was recovered from the washroom of his chamber at the State Police Headquarters on July 20 in a hanging position. He said Dhankar had reached his office at around 10:12 pm and, after taking the salute, instructed his orderly not to disturb him until 11 am. The DGP later locked the changing room adjacent to the washroom from inside.

The Chief Minister said that after 11 am, DIGP (Headquarters) Pranab Majumder entered the DGP’s chamber but could not find him at his chair. After receiving no response, officials informed the DGP’s orderly and personal section. The changing room and washroom were found locked from inside, following which officials, including the PHQ carpenter, were called.

The door was subsequently opened and the DGP was found hanging. He was immediately taken to GB Pant Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 12:48 pm.

An Unnatural Death case was registered at West Agartala Police Station, with the West District SP initially supervising the investigation. The Crime Branch and West Agartala Police were also involved, while the IGP (Law and Order) has been overseeing the overall investigation.

Saha said investigators have used technological and scientific methods and that the State Forensic Science Laboratory has submitted its report. Various materials have also been seized as part of the probe.

The Chief Minister said the post-mortem report cited hanging and indicated the death to be suicidal in nature. However, he stressed that all evidence and investigative findings would be thoroughly examined before reaching any final conclusion.

“Bank transactions, documentary evidence, forensic reports, electronic evidence and other relevant materials are being examined. We have also sent evidence outside the state for further investigation,” Saha said.

Describing the incident as extremely painful and unfortunate, the Chief Minister said the government was treating the matter with utmost sensitivity.

He reiterated that every aspect of the DGP’s death would be investigated impartially and that all necessary legal steps would be taken to uncover the truth.