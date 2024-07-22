Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha joined the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee yesterday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event, a first for India as host, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and organized by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The session, running until July 31, brings together global experts to manage World Heritage matters and decide on new inscriptions to the World Heritage List. CM Saha shared his participation on social media, noting his visit to the Tourism Department's exhibition stall.

"Attended ‘46th Session of World Heritage Committee’ organised at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji graced the occasion with his kind and valuable words. I also visited the stall by Tourism Department at the exhibition center of the event," Saha tweeted.

High-profile attendees included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, and MoS for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh.

In his inaugural address, PM Modi announced India's commitment of one million dollars to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. This contribution aims to support heritage conservation efforts, particularly in Global South countries.

Modi highlighted India's ongoing involvement in preserving cultural landmarks beyond its borders, including Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Cham Temples in Vietnam, and Bagan Stupa in Myanmar. He also mentioned the launch of a certificate programme in world heritage management for young professionals in India.