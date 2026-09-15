Tripura CM attends 59th Engineers Day celebration in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the 59th Engineers’ Day celebration jointly organised by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Institution of Engineers (India) at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.

Addressing the occasion, Saha highlighted the vital role of engineers in shaping modern infrastructure, driving innovation and contributing to the development of Tripura and the country.

The Chief Minister said the knowledge, dedication and technical expertise of engineers are instrumental in building a stronger, self-reliant and Viksit Tripura.

On the occasion, Saha extended his warm greetings to engineers and appreciated their contributions to society, infrastructure development and nation-building.