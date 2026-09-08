Tripura CM attends International Literacy Day, ULLAS Mela in New Delhi

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the International Literacy Day celebrations and ULLAS Mela organised by the Ministry of Education, highlighting India’s literacy campaign as a growing people-led movement.

Saha said the event showcased the collective efforts being made across the country to promote literacy and lifelong learning. He joined the celebrations alongside Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary, Dr. Vanlalthlana, Shri Rohit Thakur, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat and Shri Raju Basnet, representing states and Union Territories that have achieved full literacy.

The Tripura Chief Minister also congratulated Jammu and Kashmir on becoming the latest Union Territory to attain the status of Full Literacy.

With Jammu and Kashmir joining the list, the total number of fully literate States and Union Territories has risen to 10, marking another milestone in India’s literacy campaign.

Saha highlighted the significance of the achievement and the role of public participation in strengthening literacy initiatives across the country.