Tripura CM attends Janjatiya Gaurav Divas felicitation ceremony in Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha felicitated distinguished Janajati personalities at an Agartala ceremony. The event spotlighted cultural preservation and Bhagwan Birsa Munda's enduring legacy.
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Story highlights
- Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust organised the event at a private hotel
- Distinguished community personalities were recognised for preserving culture, traditions and identity
- Honourees were also acknowledged for contributing to wider social progress
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a felicitation ceremony organised by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at a private hotel in Agartala to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
The ceremony honoured distinguished personalities from the Janajati communities and recognised their contributions towards preserving cultural heritage, traditions and identity, while contributing to the progress of society.
Speaking on the occasion, Saha highlighted the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose life and contributions continue to inspire efforts to uphold the dignity, rights and aspirations of Janajati communities.
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