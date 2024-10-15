Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, attended Mayer Gomon - a carnival celebrating the departure of Goddess Durga, on October 14 in Agartala, marking the conclusion of the Durga Puja festival.

Sharing the personal significance of the new venue, CM Saha highlighted that the carnival has been organised in the state for the past three years.

Speaking to ANI, the Tripura CM said, "It has been 3 years since we have started Carnival in Agartala. This time we have changed the venue, in the previous venue it was quite congested. There is a history of this place as well, during our childhood, the procession used to take place from here, it wasn't this grand though but it used to happen with love, feelings and excitement."

Following the conclusion of Vijayadashami, the last day of Durga Puja, the celebrations took place with enthusiasm in Agartala.

Durga Puja is Tripura's biggest festival, and the grand carnival marks the goddess's departure from her earthly abode. The festival, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsav, is an annual celebration honouring the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorating her victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Earlier on October 12, during Maha Asthami, visitors thronged the streets to celebrate the grand festival. Being the most significant and anticipated festival in the state, crowds from across the region, showcase the vibrant cultural and religious fervour of Tripura.

Among the many Puja pandals, Sanhati Club emerged as a major attraction. Known for its elaborate decorations and cultural activities, the Sanhati Club pandal drew the maximum number of visitors this year. The pandal was designed with a substantial budget and featured intricate artistic designs and themes, captivating the attention of visitors.