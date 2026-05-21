Tripura CM attends passing out parade of police constables in Narsingarh

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 21 attended the passing out parade of the 91st and 92nd batches of male and female police constables at the KTD Singh Police Training Academy.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed happiness at being part of the ceremony and congratulated all newly trained constables.

Out of the total 476 trained constables, 318 are women, reflecting the state government’s strong commitment towards women’s empowerment and inclusive development in the police force, he said.

Saha stated that the government is committed to building a modern, disciplined, people-friendly and humane police system so that police personnel can serve society with integrity, courage and compassion.

He also extended his best wishes to the newly inducted constables for a successful career in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and serving the people of the state.

Saha on the same day mentioned about the issue of damaged and outdated fencing along the 856-km international border with Bangladesh was raised during the recent 22nd plenary session, and the Centre has been informed about vulnerable stretches requiring urgent attention.

“This time, someone is likely to come from the Centre to physically inspect the border and identify the problem areas,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, several sections of the old barbed-wire fencing have either deteriorated over time or were damaged by miscreants. He also pointed out that difficult terrains and riverine stretches have prevented fencing work in certain areas.

“All such details, along with photographs, have already been sent to the Centre. The fencing and surveillance infrastructure will be modernized to strengthen the security of both the country and the state,” Saha stated.

Highlighting concerns over narcotics trafficking, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said proper border sealing is crucial to tackling the drug menace in the region.

“What we have received is that drugs originate from Myanmar and enter Tripura through the Assam and Mizoram borders before being smuggled into Bangladesh. We are very concerned about this issue,” he added.