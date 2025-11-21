Tripura CM blames CPI(M) for ‘imported’ culture of violence; vows strict action after attack on BJP workers, party office

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on November 21, accused the CPI(M) of introducing a “culture of arson, violence, and terror politics” in the state, asserting that some political groups continue to perpetuate the same mindset even today.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during his visit to Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), where BJP workers and their families were allegedly attacked by supporters of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on Wednesday. Dr. Saha inspected the damaged houses, met the affected residents, and assured them that strict legal action would be initiated against those responsible.

“Wherever the communists ruled—Tripura, West Bengal, Kerala—people witnessed their style of functioning. Except in Kerala, they have lost political space, but their culture still persists in several parties,” he said. He added that the BJP never subscribes to “terror-based politics” and affirmed that the police will take all necessary legal steps to ensure accountability.

Dr. Saha said attempts to impose political ideology through intimidation will not be tolerated. “Many individuals and groups still carry a communist mindset. I appeal to them to come out of this mentality. Nothing can be imposed on the people,” he remarked.

During the visit, the Chief Minister said that a woman was allegedly tortured, homes were vandalised, and valuables—including cash and jewellery—were looted during the attack. “Even the party office here was earlier destroyed and set on fire. This is unacceptable. The government will take necessary action in the coming days,” he said.