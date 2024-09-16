Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha took a sharp stance against past administrations on Monday, accusing them of fostering an environment of atheism in the state. Speaking at the inauguration of Siddheswari Mandir and the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Ved Vidyalaya in Barkathal, Mohanpur Sub Division, Dr. Saha asserted that under the BJP government, there has been a notable shift towards faith and spirituality.

Dr. Saha, who was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj, expressed gratitude for their support. He highlighted that for 35 years, previous regimes had propagated a secular agenda that, he claimed, led to widespread skepticism about the divine. However, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revitalizing faith across the nation, emphasizing that Tripura's current administration is following this path.

“This temple’s inauguration is a clear sign of the resurgence of faith in our state. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we have restored stability and reintroduced spirituality into public life,” Dr. Saha said. He expressed confidence that the Siddheswari Mandir would soon attract tourists, joining other notable sites like the Tripura Sundari Temple and Kasba Kali Bari.

Reflecting on the past, Dr. Saha noted the unrest and stagnation that plagued the state, attributing the turnaround to the BJP’s efforts and the commitment of leaders like Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj. “The BJP government has brought stability and progress. Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj’s efforts in education and spiritual development are commendable. With around 24 ashrams and over 1,500 students, his work exemplifies our renewed focus on faith and education,” he added.

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