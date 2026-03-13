Tripura CM calls budget people-centric, highlights development agenda as Assembly session begins

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on March 13 said the state government has focused on welfare and development, pointing to the Governor’s address that outlined the administration’s work as the Assembly session began.

Reacting to the speech delivered by Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on the opening day of the session, Saha said the address reflected the initiatives taken by the government over the past year and the direction of future development.

Saha also referred to the yet-to-be-presented state budget, saying it would focus on public welfare.

“In the coming one year, how we will spend, what kind of development works we will carry out, and discussions on such things will be held; however, the budget has not yet been placed,” he said.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Governor’s multilingual address, noting that it began with Kokborok before continuing in Bengali and English.

“It feels good to see how the Governor has given his speech in Bengali. He started with Kokborok. This is something new for us… later also spoke in Bengali and English. We have seen unity in diversity in language,” Saha said.

According to the Chief Minister, the Governor’s speech highlighted the key work undertaken by the state government.

“All such things people are already well aware of, and today, when he was speaking, the treasury bench MLAs supported it. This government has done a lot of work,” he said.

Saha added that the Governor himself mentioned that only the main points had been covered in the address, while more details would be discussed during the session.

“At the end of his speech, the Governor said he had only mentioned the main points… Detailed discussion on this will be held, and the opposition will also get a chance to discuss, as well as the treasury bench,” he said.

Commenting on the election of a new Speaker, Saha said legislators should extend support to MLA Ram Pada Jamatia.

“He is from the Janajati community. He has been in politics for quite a long time and has also served as a former minister. So everyone should support him,” Saha said.