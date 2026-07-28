Tripura CM calls for collective action to build Hepatitis-free state on World Hepatitis Day

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 28 stressed the importance of public awareness, preventive measures and timely treatment to combat hepatitis, describing the disease as a continuing public health challenge.

Speaking at a programme organised at Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan in Agartala on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, the Chief Minister said that although hepatitis remains a major health concern, its spread can be effectively prevented through increased awareness, early diagnosis and proper medical care.

Addressing the gathering, Saha urged people to adopt healthy lifestyles, remain informed about the disease and seek timely treatment whenever necessary.

He also called for collective efforts to eliminate social stigma, misconceptions and misinformation associated with hepatitis, emphasising that public participation is essential in the fight against the disease.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that through sustained awareness campaigns and community cooperation, Tripura can move towards becoming a hepatitis-free state while building a healthier and more informed society.