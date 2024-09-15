Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged engineers to take a leading role in the state's development during Engineers' Day 2024 celebrations on Sunday, September 15. The event, held at the Institute of Engineers (India) Tripura Centre and Pragna Bhavan, included a blood donation camp.

Saha highlighted recent infrastructure improvements that have impressed visitors to the state. He cited the construction of six national highways, with four more planned, as evidence of Tripura's progress. The chief minister credited engineers for these advancements, stating that their work has transformed perceptions of Tripura.

"Our engineers are bringing glory to both the country and the state, not just in Tripura but abroad as well," Saha said, emphasising the global impact of local talent. He assured government support for engineers and technical workers eager to contribute to Tripura's development.

The chief minister also pointed to significant budget allocations for infrastructure projects, indicating a continued focus on growth across various engineering sectors. Saha encouraged innovation, suggesting it could inspire future students to pursue engineering careers.

"Tripura is now on a developmental trajectory. Whether civil, mechanical, electrical, or IT, engineers are involved in every sector. If they engage in innovative work for the state's progress, it will inspire future students," he remarked.

In a call to action, the chief minister invited Tripura-born engineers working elsewhere to return and participate in the state's development efforts.