Tripura CM calls for promoting Hindi alongside regional languages, sees India as future global AI platform

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 19, underlined the importance of promoting Hindi alongside regional languages to strengthen national communication and unity.

He stated that Amit Shah has chosen Agartala to host the Joint Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan for the Northern, Eastern, and North Eastern regions at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre in Hapania. The Union Home Minister is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event, which will witness participation from representatives across East and Northeast India.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AI Summit, Saha also highlighted India’s growing progress in artificial intelligence, noting that Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised the role of AI in governance and development.

He said that artificial intelligence will be increasingly integrated into government departments in the coming years and added that provisions for AI development have been included in the recent state budget. Saha expressed confidence that India is poised to emerge as a global platform for AI-driven innovation across sectors.