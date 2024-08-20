Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reaffirmed the state government's dedication to maintaining law and order and called for a violence-free Tripura during an event on August 19.

Speaking at a Rakhi celebration, Saha stressed the importance of ensuring women's safety, noting that with half the population being women, their security is paramount as they continue to contribute significantly beyond traditional household roles.

Saha highlighted that while some sporadic incidents of violence occur, the state government remains vigilant and takes swift action to address them. He emphasised the need for a "Hinsa Mukt Tripura" (violence-free Tripura), aiming to create an environment where people can move and work freely without fear.

The chief minister also pointed out the progress made in reducing crime across the state, linking the safety and happiness of women to the overall well-being of society.

He further reiterated the state's ongoing efforts to achieve a "Nasha Mukt Tripura" (drug-free Tripura), complementing the push for a violence-free state.