Tripura CM calls for youth-led innovation to drive state’s development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called for greater use of technology and young people’s ideas to accelerate innovation and development in the state.

Speaking at a programme at the Matangini Pritilata Auditorium of Women’s College in Agartala, Saha said Tripura has no shortage of talented students and young people, but their potential needs to be connected with technology to create practical solutions.

“There is no shortage of talent among the students and youth of Tripura. If their talent is properly combined with technology, they can contribute significantly to innovative activities,” Saha said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Samachar Yojana for the 2025-26 academic year and DG-Swapne 3.0. The renovated Matangini Pritilata Auditorium was also inaugurated during the programme.

Saha said the Innovation Challenge will focus on areas including sustainability, economic growth, healthcare and inclusion, education and skills, and security.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on technology and youth participation in building a developed India, Saha said young people should be encouraged to turn their ideas into initiatives that can contribute to development.

The chief minister also highlighted the government’s support for young people through the Mukhyamantri Yuva Samachar Yojana. According to the state government, 63,249 beneficiaries have received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each under the scheme over the past five years.

Under DG-Swapne 3.0, Saha handed over grants of Rs 10 lakh each to 10 young entrepreneurs for their startup ventures.

Higher Education Minister Kishor Burman, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Manipal University Sikkim Vice Chancellor Gopal Krishna Prabhu, Head of Software Industry Promotion Division Rajeshwar Singh Jenbar, Finance Department Secretary Prashant Kumar Goel and Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Kiran Gitte attended the programme.