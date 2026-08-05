Tripura CM calls for zero tolerance against drugs, crime; Orders stronger policing across state

Reiterating the Tripura government's commitment to building a drug-free and crime-free state, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, August 5, directed officials to adopt a stricter and more coordinated approach to curb drug abuse and criminal activities.

Chairing a Task Monitoring System meeting via video conference from the State Secretariat, Saha said there would be no room for complacency in tackling the twin challenges of drugs and crime. He said special task forces would be constituted, if required, to intensify action against drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The Chief Minister instructed the police to strengthen surveillance and patrolling, particularly around schools, colleges and identified crime-prone areas. He also directed officials to make the GB Hospital area crime-free through round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and enhanced police deployment.

Reviewing the state's tourism sector, Saha said Tripura's tourist destinations have gained national recognition and instructed the concerned departments and district administrations to ensure that major attractions, including Chabimura, Unakoti, Dumbur and Neermahal, remain clean and well-maintained through regular inspections and effective monitoring.

The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, scheduled from August 9 to 17, and programmes marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. He directed all District Magistrates to make comprehensive arrangements for the successful implementation of the events and said the main state-level programme would be held at Ujjayanta Palace on August 11.

Reviewing the education sector, Saha instructed district administrations to conduct regular inspections of government schools to ensure quality education, proper infrastructure, cleanliness and timely updating of notice boards. He warned that negligence in official duties would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of roads, electricity and drinking water supply, directing departments to resolve public grievances promptly through better inter-departmental coordination. He assessed the functioning of district hospitals, social welfare homes, hostels, child vaccination programmes, the Public Distribution System (PDS), Anganwadi centres and animal health centres.

Saha said nearly 85-86 per cent of the work under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been completed and instructed officials to expedite the remaining work, with special focus on addressing water scarcity in districts such as Khowai. He also reviewed the progress of the commissioning of Kailashahar Airport.

Emphasising people-centric governance, the Chief Minister urged officials to deliver public services with sensitivity, humility and courtesy. He also asked District Magistrates to strengthen coordination among departments and closely monitor administrative activities in their respective districts.