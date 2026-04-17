Tripura CM calls TTAADC poll result a learning opportunity for BJP

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 17, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accepts the mandate of the people with humility and views the outcome of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections as an opportunity to learn and improve.

The BJP secured four seats in the 28-member council, prompting the Chief Minister to acknowledge the verdict while expressing confidence in a stronger comeback. In a message shared on social media, Saha extended gratitude to party karyakartas for their dedication and hard work during the elections.

He also congratulated the Tipra Motha Party on its performance, stating that democratic outcomes must be respected. “While we accept the people’s mandate with humility, we see this as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger,” he said.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, Saha added that BJP will continue to work towards development, unity, and the welfare of the people with renewed determination.