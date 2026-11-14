Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 14 participated in a public outreach campaign in Ward No. 34 under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, seeking support for BJP-nominated candidate Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

In a post on X, Saha said he interacted with residents and sought their blessings and support for the party's candidate.

He described the public response as positive and said the enthusiasm and support of residents strengthened the party's resolve to continue its work on development and good governance.