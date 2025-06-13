To bolster border security and prevent illegal infiltration, a high-level administrative meeting was convened today under the chairmanship of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday.

Sources from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office said that Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha presided over the crucial session aimed at reviewing the ongoing security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Anurag, Home Secretary Abhishek Singh, the Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), and senior officials from central security and intelligence agencies. A detailed review was conducted on issues concerning the infiltration of illegal migrants, particularly Rohingya refugees, from neighbouring Bangladesh. Officials shared that, as per intelligence and BSF sources, the number of illegal infiltrators entering Tripura has declined over the past three months”, said sources.



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The meeting also focused on enhancing coordination among all security and intelligence agencies to ensure strict surveillance and swift action along the international border. The State Government emphasised that it is closely monitoring border areas and law-and-order issues related to infiltration.

The BSF, along with state police and other law enforcement agencies, has been actively working to apprehend and repatriate infiltrators. Intelligence units are maintaining regular contact with BSF counterparts to bolster the security grid and prevent any breach.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the state's borders and maintaining peace and security.