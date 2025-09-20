Tripura CM claims CPI(M) losing ground as BJP strengthens people-centric governance

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on September 20 claimed that the CPI(M) is gradually losing ground in the state due to its persistent negative approach, while the BJP continues to consolidate its position as a government of the people.

Dr. Saha was addressing a mega blood donation camp organized by the BJP Tripura Pradesh OBC Morcha to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised the volunteers, noting that nearly 100 people donated blood, reflecting the “Sewa hi Sangathan” spirit promoted by the party. He added that similar initiatives are being carried out nationwide as part of the BJP’s Sewa Pakhwada celebrations.

Highlighting Tripura’s development, Dr. Saha pointed out that the state now ranks second in the Northeast in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and has made progress in per capita income. He emphasized the government’s heavy investment in infrastructure and increasing state budgets to ensure inclusive growth, especially for the OBC community, which constitutes around 40% of the population.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Chief Minister said, “India has never seen a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who works tirelessly for every citizen. His initiatives, from GST to Operation Sindoor, are transforming the nation. Unfortunately, the opposition never acknowledges these contributions and instead tries to mislead people with half-truths.”

Responding to concerns about road damages caused by heavy rains, Dr. Saha admitted that some portions were affected but assured that immediate repair work had been undertaken. He criticized the opposition for highlighting only negative aspects on social media while ignoring the government’s developmental efforts.

Dr. Saha also highlighted the government’s focus on women’s empowerment through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to promote self-reliance. He concluded by asserting, “Our administration is transparent, accountable, and deeply connected with the people. The CPI(M), on the other hand, refuses to rise above negativity, and that is why it is steadily disappearing from Tripura’s political landscape. The BJP is a government of the people, and it will remain forever.”