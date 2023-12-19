Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha engaged in a pivotal meeting on December 19 with a delegation from NITI Ayog, led by Dr. V K Saraswat. The discussions encompassed a wide range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on health, infrastructure, and addressing export restrictions to Bangladesh.

Highlighting the critical role of Northeastern development in national progress, Dr. Saha conveyed the importance of collaborative efforts for Tripura's advancement. "Without the development of the Northeast, the development of the country is not possible," he emphasized.

This marked the third visit of NITI Ayog to Tripura, indicating the ongoing commitment to assess and facilitate the state's progress. The discussions delved into key sectors such as agriculture, highways, internet connectivity, industry, horticulture, and healthcare.

"We explored the possibilities of implementing the PPP model and increasing exports from Tripura to Bangladesh," stated Dr. Saha. He underlined the challenges posed by export restrictions imposed by Bangladesh on certain Tripura products, affecting the state's ability to trade. The Chief Minister deemed this meeting essential to address these impediments.

NITI Ayog officials provided valuable insights into developing parameters for certain lagging developmental works in comparison to the national level. Dr. Saha expressed satisfaction with the discussions, noting the delegation's visit to the Good Governance Office.

During the meeting, the health sector took center stage, with a strong emphasis on implementing the PPP model for its development. The Chief Minister highlighted the success stories in Tripura's industries, particularly in agar, bamboo, and tea.

The collaborative effort included the presence of Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary PK Chakraborty, and other key officials. Dr. Saha indicated that the NITI Ayog officials expressed their intention to revisit Tripura,