Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha called on engineers to take a proactive role in resolving fundamental issues faced by the public, asserting that engineers are the government's representatives.

"Engineers are the face of the government," Dr. Saha stated during the inauguration of a voluntary blood donation camp and a felicitation ceremony for meritorious students, organized by the Tripura State Engineers Association at Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in Agartala on Sunday. "Our engineers are going abroad, creating beautiful buildings and undertaking creative work. Why should this not be the case in our own country or state? We have no shortage of talent."

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure, Dr. Saha emphasized that roads, drinking water, and electricity are essential for the people and tasked engineers with the responsibility of implementing these necessities. He assured that the government would not hold back funds for developmental work.

Addressing the engineers, Dr. Saha commanded them to resolve the basic problems faced by the public. "Many times, roads are blocked due to poor conditions. People want roads, electricity, and drinking water, and nothing more. The responsibility of ensuring these services falls on the engineers. Why should people have to sit on the streets and protest for these basic necessities? We have seen such protests before. The current government aims for the overall development of all sections of people. Whatever needs to be done by the government for the state's development will be done."

The Chief Minister also mentioned the state government's various innovative initiatives to provide purified drinking water to the people. He stressed the importance of engineers working responsibly to ensure these activities are well-implemented, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on efficiency.