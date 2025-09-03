Tripura CM: Compensation ensured for landowners in Northeast Gas Grid project

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on September 3, assured that landowners are being compensated whenever land is acquired for the Northeast Gas Grid project, countering recent claims of forced eviction without payment.

The project, a major natural gas pipeline network, will connect Guwahati to three state capitals — Imphal, Agartala, and Itanagar. Once operational, it is expected to boost energy access and industrial development across the region.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Saha dismissed reports suggesting otherwise. “I saw a newspaper report on it. But the truth is that compensation is being given whenever land is acquired. I don't know where the news came from,” he said.

His remarks come after Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma alleged that tribal families were being removed from their ancestral lands at Damcherra and Panisagar in North Tripura for the project.

Debbarma, who has often voiced concerns about indigenous rights, urged supporters to oppose any such moves. (With inputs from PTI)