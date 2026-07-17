Tripura CM completes online self-enumeration for Census 2027, urges citizens to participate

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 17 participated in the online self-enumeration process for the upcoming Census 2027, describing the nationwide exercise as a crucial tool for shaping future development policies.

Completing his online self-registration from his official residence, Saha encouraged citizens to actively participate in the self-enumeration process, saying accurate data collection is essential for effective planning and governance.

"Census is not merely a statistical exercise but one of the key foundations for planning and implementing various developmental initiatives," the chief minister said after completing the process.

He said the self-enumeration facility has been introduced to make Census 2027 simpler, more transparent and technology-driven, enabling citizens to submit their details online with greater ease.

Calling the upcoming census highly significant, Saha urged people across the state to take part in the exercise to ensure comprehensive and accurate data collection, which would play a vital role in the country's future development planning.

The online self-enumeration initiative is part of the Centre's efforts to modernise the census process through digital technology and enhance public participation.