Tripura CM condemns attack on BJP workers, says politics can't run on muscle power

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 27 said that politics should never be driven by muscle power and that everyone must move away from such practices.



CM Saha made the remarks after visiting GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, where three injured karyakartas are currently undergoing treatment.



“Several karyakartas from Asarambhari Mandal in Khowai district were injured today after miscreants launched an attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme. Three of the injured karyakartas are now under treatment at GBP Hospital, where I visited them and inquired about their health condition. I also instructed the doctors on duty to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons. I strongly condemn such an attack and have asked the police to take appropriate action against those involved,” said Saha.



He further stated that such incidents are very unfortunate and completely unacceptable.

“We want to move away from such politics. Today, the 124th edition of Mann Ki Baat took place across the country. In Asarambhari, people were waiting to hear what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would say. All of a sudden, Tipra Motha workers launched an attack—nine bikes were vandalized along with two more,” Dr. Saha said.

He added that he never endorsed such politics.



“Police will take action as per the law. We must move away from such politics. We have seen 35 years of political history, and we are working to maintain a healthy environment. No one can do politics with muscle power. We will not accept such acts. Wherever necessary, I have conveyed this clearly. We cannot tolerate such incidents. We want calm and peaceful politics,” he added.