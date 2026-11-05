Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 5 expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would win all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the upcoming urban local body elections, identifying law and order and development as the party’s key campaign issues.

Saha made the remarks after chairing a meeting with BJP-nominated candidates alongside state BJP president Abhishek Debroy, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, party in-charge Mriganka Deo Barman and other leaders.

The Chief Minister said the BJP would approach voters highlighting its work in urban infrastructure, drinking water supply, electricity, healthcare, sanitation and road connectivity.

Emphasising the importance of local elections, Saha said electoral victories should translate into better public services and development for ordinary citizens.

"Every election is important for us. We never take any election lightly. For us, winning is not merely about a particular candidate securing victory. When our candidate wins, he or she becomes a representative of the people, responsible for working towards their development and addressing their basic needs," he said.

Highlighting the government's achievements, Saha claimed that towns and cities across Tripura had witnessed significant improvements in recent years. Referring specifically to Agartala, he praised the Municipal Corporation's initiatives in drinking water supply, road infrastructure, sanitation, waste management and drainage.

He also claimed that mosquito-related problems had declined considerably due to civic initiatives.

On healthcare, the Chief Minister referred to improvements in facilities associated with Agartala Government Medical College, IGM Hospital and the Dental College, as well as the development of local healthcare infrastructure, including Aarogya Mandirs.

Saha identified law and order as another major issue the BJP would highlight during its campaign. Claiming that the situation had improved considerably compared to previous years, he said people could now move around Agartala and other parts of the state with greater confidence.

"Law and order is one of the biggest issues. Earlier, people were uncertain about what could happen and where. Today, the situation has improved not only in Agartala but across Tripura. We will take these achievements before the people," he said.

Reiterating his confidence in the party's electoral prospects, Saha said he expected the BJP-led NDA to secure all 51 AMC wards. He also referred to the alliance's presence across approximately 345 seats in the wider urban local body electoral landscape.

The Chief Minister said discussions on election-related preparations and organisational arrangements were underway and would be finalised shortly.