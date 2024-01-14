Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence on Sunday that the BJP would secure victory in over 450 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election citing widespread appreciation for the initiatives of the BJP government, emphasizing the prevailing sentiment across the country, "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.""



CM Saha said this during his participation in a wall-writing program alongside corporators in the 8-Town Bardowali Assembly Constituency. During the event, he painted the lotus symbol of the BJP on the wall.



"Our goal is to present two lotuses from our state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election by winning in both the seats. We aspire to witness Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country once again. The groundwork has already commenced in the state to achieve this objective. With an anticipated victory in 450 seats, the BJP is poised to form the government again," he stated.



CM Saha emphasized that the wall-writing campaign is an integral part of the BJP's election strategy, and the party has already initiated various organizational activities in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Campaign programs are underway across the state. While I believe the BJP will secure 404 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, I am optimistic that the number will surpass 450. We are resolute in our commitment to present two lotuses from Tripura to PM Modi in the 2024 polls, driven by the widespread appreciation of the BJP government's initiatives. The resounding sentiment across the nation is 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai,' and I experienced the same resonance with the party workers during the wall painting programs in Bardowali AC," he added.