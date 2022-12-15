Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that in 2023 BJP will form a government by winning the majority of the seats and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convey meeting with all the Ministers, MLAs, and Core committee members of the ruling BJP on December 18.

After offering puja for the newly set up election office of BJP, Dr Saha said all the leaders of the state are following the direction of PM Modi and prayed to god to retaining in power once again.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of good governance is going on in the state. We are following the direction of PM Modi. We offered puja and prayed to god for retaining power again in 2023. In the coming days, all the work of elections will be done from this office. From this office, we will monitor all the works of our party related to elections across the state. Our present party office is small so we have opened this office for election purposes. All the Karyakartas are present here”, said CM Dr Saha.

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He further claimed that he is confident enough that BJP will form the government again in 2023.

“…I am confident that BJP will form government in Tripura with full majority. Our main aim is 2023. Assembly poll is coming and for which BJP needs an election office which we inaugurated today by offering puja”, he said.

On the visit of PM Modi on December 18, CM Dr Saha said, “A meeting will be held with BJP ministers, MLAs and Core committee members under the leadership of PM Modi. He will give us direction for the upcoming election and also will discuss organization matters”.