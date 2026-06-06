Tripura CM congratulates Panchayat bodies for winning three National Panchayat Awards

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met and congratulated representatives of Panchayat institutions that brought national recognition to the state by securing three prestigious National Panchayat Awards this year.

Describing the achievement as a matter of immense pride for Tripura, the Chief Minister praised the sincere efforts of the Panchayat bodies and stakeholders involved in the accomplishment.

The award-winning Panchayats include: Sepahijala Zilla Parishad – Best District Panchayat in the country, Kanchanbari Panchayat – Best Healthy Panchayat, Baikunthapur Panchayat – Joint Third Best Women-Friendly Panchayat.

During the meeting, Saha congratulated the award recipients for their contribution to grassroots governance and development, stating that the recognition reflects Tripura's progress in local self-governance, public participation and women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister said the achievement marks an important milestone in the state's journey towards realizing the vision of “Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura, Viksit Tripura” and showcases the impact of development-oriented initiatives undertaken at the grassroots level.