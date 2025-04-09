Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a strong attack on the opposition CPIM and Congress during his visit to the North Tripura district, where he inaugurated 45 new development projects. Saha claimed both parties are rapidly losing relevance and even trailing behind the NOTA (None of the Above) option in elections.

“Today is an important day, and people of North District will remember it,” Saha said. “The opposition CPIM said ‘where is development?’ and I replied—if you can’t see development, go for a cataract operation. Their work is to do negative politics. They don’t believe in God, and they are atheists. Their work is only to act negatively, and slowly they will vanish. They are now competing with NOTA. While Congress, with only three MLAs is also on the path of vanishing. They are made for each other.”

The chief minister linked the state’s recent progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting a shift in infrastructure development since the BJP took office in Tripura.

“Earlier, we had only one national highway, and now six more highways are under construction,” he said. “The then CPIM government had deprived the state, but after the BJP came, people have seen what development is. We believe in work, not in dialogue.”

He said several of the newly launched projects relate to health, education, and the Animal Resource Development Department, aiming to directly benefit the people of the region. He also cited improvements in digital governance and rural infrastructure.

“Tripura at the national level has achieved many awards for Panchayats. Without developing Panchayats, the development of the country is not possible, as the majority of people live in villages,” Saha said. “We have received seven Panchayati Raj awards. Tripura is the only state where, from Assembly to Panchayat, we have introduced the E-office system.”

On renewable energy efforts, Saha announced that 216 high-mast solar lights would be installed across the state, backed by a dedicated budget.

He also shared updates on the Jal Jeevan Mission, noting that 85.12% of households have been covered so far. “In hilly areas, where water shortage exists, we are implementing innovative ideas. By next year, we will complete 100% of the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

Highlighting financial progress, Saha said the state’s own revenue tax collection has jumped by 236% since the BJP formed the government in 2018.