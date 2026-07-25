Tripura CM credits Dharmendra Pradhan for building future-ready education system

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on July 25 hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his leadership in transforming India's education system, saying his reforms have laid the foundation for a future-ready and self-reliant nation.

Praising Pradhan's role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Saha said the policy has successfully blended India's rich knowledge traditions with modern education, creating a balanced and inclusive learning ecosystem.

"Under his leadership, India's education sector has moved beyond policy reforms to establish a robust, inclusive and self-reliant foundation aligned with future global needs," the chief minister said.

Saha also commended Pradhan's emphasis on integrating education with skill development, saying it has empowered young Indians with the capabilities needed to compete in an evolving global economy.

Recalling Pradhan's tenure as Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Saha said his initiatives played a key role in preparing India's workforce with skills required for the modern economy.

Describing Pradhan as a trusted leader and strategist, the Tripura chief minister said his unwavering commitment to public welfare, good governance and nation-building continues to inspire millions across the country.

Expressing gratitude for the Union minister's contributions, Saha extended his best wishes for Dharmendra Pradhan's continued success and dedicated service to the nation.