Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha sought NITI Aayog's cooperation to lift the port-based ban on exporting finished rubber from Tripura to Bangladesh.

“Tripura has many potential areas in overall development. This government has taken appropriate initiatives for the development of the state by exploiting these potential areas”, said CM.

Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha said this in a high-level meeting held yesterday, November 7, late evening with a five-member delegation led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat at the Secretariat.

He said that the development of North Eastern states is accelerating as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted the Act East policy for the overall development of North Eastern states.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister sought NITI Aayog's cooperation to lift the port-based ban on exporting finished rubber from Tripura to Bangladesh.

In the meeting, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat said that Tripura is rich in natural resources.

“There is plenty of agricultural land and surplus electricity. The state has also huge potential for development in horticulture, floriculture, and rubber cultivation in the state”, he said.

He also emphasized building food processing centres in the state.

He also emphasized expanding the connection between information and technology in the education sector in the state.

The official also expressed interest in setting up a Center of Excellence on Rubber and Bamboo in Tripura and has advised the state government to pay special attention to the adoption of plans as well as the adoption of development strategies.

In the meeting, Rajib Sen, Senior Adviser of Niti Aayog, presented an outline of Tripura's current status, achievements, challenges, and potential aspects of development along with the things to be done to accelerate development.

He said that due to significant development in the agriculture sector in Tripura, the GDP growth of the state has increased a lot.

“There is potential in the state for the development of tourism, forest, border trade, etc”, he said suggesting the government give special importance to the development of health and nutrition, agriculture, education, MSME, and tourism sectors.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha discussed in detail the developmental projects programs undertaken for the development of primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors in the state.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries, secretaries, and other high-ranking officers of the various departments of the state administration.