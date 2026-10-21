Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to coordinate with the Delhi Police over alleged racial remarks made by a content creator against a youth from Tripura, saying the law will take its course.

The direction comes amid growing outrage over a video that allegedly showed self-proclaimed content creator Amir Shokeen mocking the youth with derogatory remarks, including references to him as “Chinese”. The video has triggered criticism over racial stereotyping and discrimination against people from the Northeast.

“Law will take its course of action,” Saha said, directing the state police chief to coordinate with Delhi Police over the matter.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who on October 21 called for strict action against those responsible. He said racial remarks against people from Tripura should not be dismissed as jokes or attempts to gain attention on social media.

Debbarma also cited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s response to similar incidents, arguing that authorities in Tripura should take equally firm action against those accused of making the remarks.

He said the alleged insults targeted not only tribal communities but also the people of Tripura as a whole, questioning the use of racial slurs against someone based on their appearance and regional identity.

Tripura Motha MLA Paul Dangshu has also urged Delhi Police to initiate immediate legal action, maintaining that racial abuse cannot be justified as humour or content creation.

Shokeen has since apologised over the controversy. In a Facebook post, he claimed that the video was scripted and that the youth featured in it was known to him. He said the exchange was intended as a humorous video and that he had no intention of insulting anyone.

He also apologised to the people of Tripura, saying he regretted hurting anyone’s sentiments.

The incident has renewed concerns over racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast, particularly when ethnic stereotypes and derogatory remarks are used in online content.