Tripura CM directs early completion of first international cricket stadium, plans to approach BCCI for matches from next year

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, August 16 inspected the ongoing construction work of Tripura’s first International Cricket Stadium at Narsingarh and directed the authorities and contractors to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

During the inspection, CM Saha said he had already held discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the possibility of organising an international-level cricket match at the venue. He expressed hope that Tripura could host an international cricket match at the stadium next year.

The Chief Minister said the ambitious project had been delayed on several occasions due to various reasons. “I have been waiting for a long time for the completion of Tripura’s first international cricket stadium. At different times, the work was stopped for various reasons. I had called the contractors and discussed the matter with them,” he said.

According to the agencies engaged in the construction, the major works are expected to be completed within the next one-and-a-half months, while some additional works may take another two months.

CM Saha directed the agencies to expedite the work, stressing the importance of bringing international cricket to Tripura for the state’s cricket lovers, young players and sports enthusiasts.

“I have asked them to complete the work as soon as possible because international cricket needs to be played here for the people of Tripura, especially cricket enthusiasts and players,” he said.

Having earlier served as president of the Tripura Cricket Association, the Chief Minister said he had remained closely associated with sports and cricket in the state. He noted that the stadium, with a seating capacity of around 22,000 spectators, has been developed in line with international standards and would significantly strengthen Tripura’s sporting infrastructure.

CM Saha also instructed officials to give special attention to the preparation and maintenance of the cricket pitch and to remain in regular touch with the BCCI regarding the possibility of hosting an international match.

“Soon the stadium will be completed. We will talk to the BCCI for organising a match here. I have already had a conversation with the BCCI regarding holding a cricket match at this venue. The youth of Tripura are also eager to see a cricket match here,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his hope that the completion of the stadium would pave the way for Tripura to host an international-level cricket match next year, marking a significant milestone in the state’s sporting journey.