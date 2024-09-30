Chief Minister Manik Saha, on September 30 directed the Tripura Police to identify old, unsolved cases categorised by different police stations, in order to deliver justice to those who have not received it.

CM Saha also directed senior police officers to regularly visit various areas and police stations and stated that everyone must fulfill their responsibilities properly and work transparently.

Saha, who is also the home minister of the state, said this after a review meeting on law and order with the Tripura Police at Police Headquarters.

"Regarding the law and order situation, I have held an important meeting. This is the third such meeting I've held. There was a time when people used to fear whether they would receive justice after visiting police stations. I emphasized that police behavior must be appropriate when people visit the station. When people come in distress, the police must address their problems properly, including filing an appropriate FIR, among others. If anyone is unable to file a proper FIR, the police should assist them and provide advice on how they can obtain justice. I also emphasized the 'Prayaas' programme by Tripura Police," said Saha.

He mentioned that Tripura Police has completed 150 years of service, which is a rare and proud achievement for the state.

"We must remain sustainable. Tripura is used as a corridor, and I highlighted that Tripura ranks highest in the destruction and seizure of narcotics in the Northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have declared a policy of zero tolerance, and we must put an end to these old practices. We need to ensure proper monitoring of NDPS cases. I also mentioned that actions have been taken against some clubs for forceful collection of subscriptions, but the opposition is emphasizing these incidents to create the impression that Tripura lacks law and order. We are addressing this issue," he said.

The chief minister also directed the Tripura Police that all senior officers, including the DGP and his subordinates, must visit various areas and police stations to stay informed and monitor the situation.

"We have given Tripura Police a free hand and do not interfere with their work. Criminals have no religion, and there will be no compromise with them. We must work to increase the conviction rate, and for that, we need to maintain good relationships with advocates. I will also meet with them. I have asked the police to identify all old cases, police station-wise, because if anyone has not received justice, how is that acceptable? We will reopen these old cases and work accordingly," he said.